A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Live Law reported. Raut was arrested on July 31 after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in connection with the case.

After the verdict, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh requested the court to put the bail order on stay. Singh said that he wanted to read the order and chalk out the procedure of filing an appeal against it in the High Court, Bar and Bench reported. Special Judge MG Deshpande will decide on the stay around 3 pm.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Raut’s involvement in the Patra Chawl scam, which involves an alleged fraud of Rs 1,034 crore. The agency has alleged that Raut and his aides made fraudulent financial transactions related to the redevelopment of the chawl – a building consisting of several tenements – in Mumbai.

Raut’s wife and construction company HDIL’s promoter Rakesh Wadhwan have also been accused of fraudulently raising money for the project to siphon off the amount with no intention of completing the project. The money was used by Raut to purchase properties in the Dadar area in Mumbai and Kihim in Alibaug, alleged the central agency.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Deshpande, allowed the bail petition of Sanjay Raut and his aide Pravin Raut.

In his bail plea, Sanjay Raut had argued that the case against him was a perfect example of “abuse of power” and “political vendetta”.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea, saying that the Shiv Sena MP had played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted “behind the curtains” to avoid the money trail.