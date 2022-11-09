The Karnataka School Education Department has ordered an inquiry after the photo of a candidate appearing for a teacher recruitment examination got replaced with that of actor Sunny Leone, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The error came to light when a candidate appearing for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 on November 6, produced the admit card at the Rudrappa College in Shivamogga.

The principal of the college filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police. The police have said that the goof up appeared to have occurred at the time of uploading the photo while applying for the examination online.

The candidate said that she had not filled up the application, but asked someone to do so for her, PTI reported. The education department ordered an inquiry after a screenshot of the admit card was shared widely on social media.

Actor Sunny Leones Photo Seen On Entrance Test Admit Card. #Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test. pic.twitter.com/GkNwh69hTO — rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) November 9, 2022

The department also said that it has no role in generating the admit card. The candidates need to file the application for the examination online by generating a login ID and a password, it added. The same login credentials are used to fill in the details of the application including uploading a scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph.

“Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” it said in a statement.