The Congress on Wednesday accused the central government of using the lotus in the logo for India’s G20 presidency to promote the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The lotus is also the Hindutva party’s symbol.

The presidency of the G20, or Group of 20 countries, is assumed by its members on a rotational basis. India will assume the presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, website and theme of India’s presidency of the intergovernmental forum of 20 of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

A press release from the prime minister’s office stated that the logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue.

“It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges,” the statement noted. “The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature.”

However, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out on Wednesday that the lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

“Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India,” he wrote in a tweet. “Now, BJP’s election symbol has become official logo for India’s presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!”