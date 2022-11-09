The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the body that manages Sikh places of worship in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, on Wednesday, adopted a resolution to oppose the Union government’s plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country.

“It was said that this plan is another step towards making the country a Hindu Rashtra,” the Sikh body said in a statement after a meeting in which several resolutions were adopted.

A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing different personal laws for persons of different faiths.

The aim of such a code is meant to ensure equality and justice for women in particular, who are often denied their rights in marriage, divorce and inheritance under patriarchal personal laws.

In poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP governments have promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The BJP has also announced the formation of a panel to implement the code in Uttarakhand as well.

The Opposition has called this move a gimmick to divert the public’s attention from matters such as inflation and unemployment.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said that through its resolution, the Union government was told that India is a multilingual, multi-religious country and minorities. The committee especially talked about the contributions of Sikhs to India’s freedom struggle and culture.

“But the minorities living here are being suppressed and their religious and social concerns are being interfered with,” it said. “It was said that the BJP government at the Centre is running under the agenda of raising the majority under the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the plan to implement a UCC in the country is also a part of this.”