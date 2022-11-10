A Noida resident, who has been accused of rape, ran over the security guard of his residential complex in an attempt to evade the police, NDTV reported on Thursday. A closed-circuit television footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The accused man, identified as Neeraj Singh, is a general manager at a private company. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Noida Police were looking for Singh after his co-worker had accused him of raping her.

The CCTV footage showed the guard waving at the car to stop as it approached. However, Singh did not stop and hit the guard with his vehicle. Police officials and other guards were then seen chasing the car.

“Neeraj Singh had been absconding in the rape case for one-and-a-half months,” Noida Sector 113 Station House Officer Sharad Kant Sharma told The Indian Express. “We had located him through informants.”

In UP's Noida, a senior executive working at a private firm and accused in a rape case knocked down security personnel who tried to stop him. The CCTV shows the accused fleeing in his car from the society in Noida sector 120 as a cop and security guards try to stop him. pic.twitter.com/AFk0Y4YdeW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 10, 2022

The guard, Ashok Mavi, was injured in the leg but did not sustain any serious wounds, Sharma added.

Mavi on Wednesday filed a police complaint on the basis of which a first information report was registered against Singh under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 338 (grievous hurt or endangering life) of Indian Penal Code, reported NDTV.