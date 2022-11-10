Fiver persons died and 10 others were injured on Thursday after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, reported PTI.

More than 15 people were working at the firecracker factory when the blast occurred, reported The New Indian Express. The cause of the explosion has not been determined yet.

Soon after the explosion was reported, the officials from the district administration, state fire and police department arrived at the spot to begin rescue operations. Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy also reached the spot while the injured workers were taken to the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, reported PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the dead.