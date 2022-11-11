The Election Commission on Friday said it has made a record seizure of cash, liquor, drugs and other items in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The poll body said it has made seizures worth Rs 71.88 crore in Gujarat and Rs 50.28 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh will undergo polling on November 12, while Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results for both the states will be declared on December 8.

Record seizures made during ongoing Assembly Elections in Gujarat & HP. 5fold increase in seizures in HP compared to 2017 elections. ECI urges citizens to extensively use cVigil App to curb menace of money power in elections @PIB_India @DDNewslivehttps://t.co/jRgwAdUCZ7 — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) November 11, 2022

On Friday, the Election Commission said that the seizures in Gujarat included toys and accessories worth Rs 64 crore worth that was being smuggled at Mundra Port in Kutch.

“Two persons including the mastermind have been arrested in the case and further investigation is under progress,” the commission said in a release.

Apart from this, Rs 66 lakh in cash, liquor worth Rs 3.86 crore, drugs worth Rs 94 lakh and precious metals worth Rs 1.86 crore were seized in Gujarat, the poll body said.

Source: Election Commission of India

“The efforts on close monitoring will further continue in the poll-going states till completion of the ongoing elections and the figures for seizure is expected to rise further,” the poll body said.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the total seizures included Rs 17.18 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 17.50 crore, drugs worth Rs 1.20 crore, precious metals worth Rs 13.99 and Rs 41 lakh worth of freebies.