A Hyderabad-based educational institute has suspended a group of students who allegedly beat up an undergraduate law student for his comments about Prophet Muhammad, News18 reported on Sunday.

The victim, Himank Bansal, studies at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, which is a deemed university. The police said that on November 1, he was beaten up in a hostel room and forced to chant slogans of “Jai Mata Di” and “Allah Hu Akbar”, according to ANI.

The police said that a group of 15 to 20 boys had claimed that Bansal had made advances towards a minor girl, and justified his actions by saying that Prophet Muhammad also had relations with a nine-year-old.

A first information report that was filed alleges that the boys assaulted him, touched his genitals and forced him to touch certain chemicals and powders, News18 reported. The attackers had allegedly said that they would beat him “till he dies”, according to the FIR.

The police have invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, as well as provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

The ICFAI institution said that it was zero tolerance towards such acts. “The Institution has acted with alacrity and has taken a decision to suspend all the concerned students with immediate effect,” it said.