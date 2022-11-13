Gatherings of four or more persons were banned in Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur town on Sunday after a man, who the police claim belonged to a local outfit Giriraj Sena, was killed on November 12.

The man, Kamaldev Giri, died on Saturday evening after two unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly threw crude bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk, reported Amar Ujala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that Giri was their worker, The Indian Express reported. Some media reports alleged that he was a worker of the Bajarang Dal, which is associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that the information on Dev’s affiliation was scarce.

“Dev had started a Giriraj Sena, a local outfit, and as of now, we don’t have any information on whether he was a BJP worker,” he said. “We are investigating the killing.”

The killing sparked tensions in Chakradharpur on Sunday. May shops were shut down in the Bharat Bhawan Chowk shut down. Bajrang Dal activists reportedly protested and blocked the Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours, according to PTI.

The protest was later called off as the police imposed the prohibitory orders.

The Central Reserve Police Force personnel were also called to maintain law and order in the area.

“No untoward incident was reported from any part of the town, and the orders have been imposed as precautionary measures,” Sub-divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary told PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party member and leader of Opposition in the state Babulal Marandi said that the incident has infuriated locals. Marandi also said that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s appeasement politics is to be blamed for the attack on Giri.