Sam Curran and Ben Stokes starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday and became the first men’s team to hold both the 50 and 20-over titles.

Jos Buttler’s side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground, with player-of-the-match Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping with 2-22.

In reply, England slumped to 49-3 in the sixth over against a fiery pace attack.

But Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and cool heads to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, climaxing a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games over nearly a month.

The victory added to the 50-over title England won in 2019, building on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who retired this year after transforming the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

The game was billed as a showdown between Pakistan’s attack and England’s top order, and Shaheen Afridi bowled danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase.

But that only fired up Buttler who smashed two boundaries off Naseem Shah.

Phil Salt, playing in place of the injured Dawid Malan, didn’t last, making just 10 before pulling Haris Rauf to Iftikhar Ahmed

The ball was swinging and seaming and the menacing Rauf claimed the key wicket of Buttler just as he was getting in, edging to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on 26 off 17 balls.

The runs dried up and Harry Brook needed treatment for a blow to his elbow but he soldiered on as they reached 77-3 at the halfway point of the innings, compared to Pakistan’s 68-2.

Brook came undone on 20 against the spin of Shadab Khan, holing out to Afridi as he tried to get the scoreboard moving.

It came down to needing 41 runs off the final five overs.

Stokes relieved the pressure with a four and a six off Ahmed and there was no stopping them with the England all-rounder hitting the winning runs.

- Rashid strikes -

With forecast rain staying away, England produced disciplined and economical bowling to stymie 2009 champions Pakistan, with Shan Masood’s 38 the top score.

Stokes was given the new ball after England won the toss and choise to field with Pakistan lucky to survive the over intact as opener Rizwan was almost run out going for a risky single.

Rizwan and Babar Azam shared a century partnership in their semi-final against New Zealand, but another big stand wasn’t to be, with Rizwan dragging a delivery from Curran on to his stumps on 15.

The introduction of Rashid soon after the six-over powerplay reaped an immediate reward with Mohammad Haris (8) attacking him on his first ball only to sky a simple catch to Stokes.

Masood began swinging the bat in the second half of the innings, hitting a four and six off Liam Livingstone.

But once again Rashid got the breakthrough, pulling off a diving catch from his own bowling to claim the vital wicket of Azam, whose 32 came off 28 balls.

Ahmed only lasted six balls before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in the space of two runs as Curran and Chris Jordan kept the lid on any hope Pakistan had of a late flurry.

Curran was declared player of the match.

#T20WorldCupFinal



Coach of Australian women's team that won the 2022 ODI World Cup



Coach of English men's team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup https://t.co/S9SnqarL74 pic.twitter.com/WdDbJygceZ — The Field (@thefield_in) November 13, 2022

Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 13, 2022

The revolution that @Eoin16 brought about is alive and strong. England is the best white ball team in world cricket. To win both World Cups is extraordinary — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 13, 2022

Teams that have held both the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time:



England women 2009

Australia women 2013-15

Australia women 2022-

England men 2022-



Remarkably, Matthew Mott was head coach of both sides that lifted their respective trophies in 2022.#T20WorldCup #ENGvPAK https://t.co/Rh2TT4Cpr1 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 13, 2022

It is fitting that the best side overall in the tournament wins it. England started slowly but got better and better as the tournament went along. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 13, 2022

Proud of the team, journey to the final was special. Great character. In the end, Eng deserving champions. Still think Pak has immense resources in this format, slight improvement needed in the tactical department. Small mistakes such as Ifti v spin instead of Shadab> (1/3) — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 13, 2022

Well played boys ! Amazing campaign , congrats to all involved ! Well played Pakistan — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 13, 2022

Unbeaten in an ODI WC final run chase

Unbeaten in 10th-wkt stand in 4th inngs chase

Unbeaten in a T20 WC final run chase



Ben Stokes#T20WorldCupFinal — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 13, 2022

2nd Men's #T20WorldCup title (2010 & 2022)



Joins West Indies as the only teams to win two Men's T20 World Cup titles



England becomes the 1st team hold both the Men's ODI & T20 World Cup trophies simultaneously#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal #PAKvENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 13, 2022

England become the first Men’s team to hold both the T20 WC and 50 over World Cup trophies



England and Australia Women’s teams have held both trophies at the same time.#T20WorldCupFinal #ENGvPAK — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 13, 2022

Stokes' biography writer is the happiest person on the planet. Another redemption arc. From getting hit for 4 sixes in the 2016 Final to winning the WC in 2019 to retiring from ODIs to hitting the winning runs in WT20 2022. — Manya (@CSKian716) November 13, 2022

I saw Ben Stokes in tears back in 2016, and six years later I have seen him play a match-winning knock and score the winning runs. What a journey this has been.



You know the best thing about time? It changes. #T20WorldCupFinal — Prajakta (@18prajakta) November 13, 2022

Bowlers are so often overshadowed by batting pyrotechnics in T20 cricket. How wonderful to see Sam Curran named player of the match and tournament. #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup #PAKvENG https://t.co/tdXvuX5FW2 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 13, 2022

Matthew Mott:



Won 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at MCG as coach of Australia



Won 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCupFinal at MCG as coach of England



Won two World Cup titles as coach in 2022; Women's ODI (Australia) & Men's T20 (England)#T20WorldCup #PAKvENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 13, 2022

Have such vivid memories of standing on the boundary during that final over at Eden Gardens & feeling so sorry for Ben Stokes. He's a rare champion who's overcome disappointment & delivered time & again when his team really needs him. #T20WorldCupFinal — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 13, 2022

Report by AFP