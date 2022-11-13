At least four persons died and 38 were injured in Turkey’s Istanbul on Sunday after an explosion on the Istiklal Street – a busy thoroughfare, said Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The route in the central district of Beyoglu is frequented by foreign tourists.

“It is essential to assist our police and health teams regarding the explosion on Istiklal Street, and to avoid posts that may cause fear and panic,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu tweeted.

Emergency services were called to the site soon after the blast took place at 4.20 pm local time (6.50 pm Indian Standard Time). The area has been cordoned off. The cause of explosion remains unknown.