Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India’s call for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine,” Modi said. “The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.”

Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin described its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. However, Kyiv and several Western nations have said that this is a baseless pretext for a war of choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, the conflict has killed at least 6,557 persons as of November 14 in Ukraine. On the Russian side, 5,937 soldiers have died, according to the country’s military.

In Tuesday’s address, Modi said that the onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid world lies on the shoulder of incumbent leaders.

At the @g20org Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned. pic.twitter.com/KmXkeVltQo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022

“Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace,” he said. “Now it’s our turn.”

Modi also spoke about India’s tenure as president of the G20 summit which is due to begin on December 1.

The presidency of the G20, or Group of 20 countries, is assumed by its members on a rotational basis. India will assume the presidency from the current chair Indonesia.

“I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have together caused havoc in the world.

“Global supply chains are in ruins...There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world,” he said. “The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them.”

Modi also said that multilateral institutions such as the United Nations have been unsuccessful in battling these issues, adding that countries failed to make suitable reforms in them.

“Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20, and the relevance of our group has become more significant.”