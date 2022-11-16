The G-20 communique that was adopted in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era must not be of war”.

Modi had made the statement on September 16 in reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Breaking: G20 communique with the Indian PM Modi's comments to Putin in Samarkand --"Today's era must not be of war"-- Adopted. Copy: pic.twitter.com/p6eBA5Ljp0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 16, 2022

The G-20 communique noted that the war in Ukraine has adversely impacted the global economy. The member countries reiterated the United Nations Security Council’s denouncement of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

They also demanded that the Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” it said.

The communique also said that it was essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

“This includes defending all the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts,” it said.

The member countries also rebuked the threats of nuclear weapons and called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document, The Indian Express said.

Kwatra said that India’s approach was very “constructive, cooperative, and in that consensus building”, across the whole range of issues, which were negotiated in the outcome document. He added that the outcome document was being negotiated in a particular global context and that Modi’s message calling for end of conflict “resonated very deeply across all the delegations”.