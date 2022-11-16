A political worker who was to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was allegedly murdered near Sedam town in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, reported NDTV on Wednesday.

Mallikarjun Muthyal was a former member of Janata Dal (Secular) who owned an electronics store in Sedam. The murder took place after he had attended an event in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also participated, reported India Today.

“He slept in his shop on Monday night, and was found to have been murdered early Tuesday morning,” Superintendent of Police Isha Pant told NDTV. “His body was discovered with injuries in his genitals. He seems to be have been attacked with stones.”

The 64-year-old was also the Kalaburagi taluk’s honorary president of the Sedam Koli Kabbaliga community.

“I am suspicious that this could be theft,” Muthyal’s son Venkatesh told NDTV. “They brutally murdered my father and made away with money and damaged a few documents that were inside the shop.”

The reason for the murder has not been ascertained yet.