The Centre on Wednesday announced that use of face masks is no longer compulsory during air travel, reported PTI. The announcement came as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to decline.

The notice, however, said that passengers should preferably wear face masks in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to Covid-19 management response. “Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in its notice.

The country reported 5,014 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country accounted for only 0.02% of the total infections, and the recovery rate increased to 98.79%, according to the latest data.