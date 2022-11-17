A fire broke out at the Jamia Masjid at the Drass town in Ladakh on Wednesday evening, causing extensive damage to the structure, ANI reported.

The fire broke out around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the public relations office of the defence department at Srinagar said. Security officials were deployed to control the blaze immediately, authorities said.

The security forces, along with local residents, were able to bring the fire under control after three hours. There were no reports of loss of life.

Visuals on Twitter showed the structure up in flames on Wednesday night.

WATCH- Massive fire completely damages Jamia Masjid in Kargil’s Drass. An official told the news agency KNO that a massive fire erupted inside Jamia Masjid Drass, damaging it completely. He said that the fire erupted from the “Hamam” and soon engulfed the entire Masjid. pic.twitter.com/j1Kd6xdCqE — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) November 16, 2022

More details are awaited.