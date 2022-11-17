Ladakh: Fire causes extensive damage to Jamia mosque in Drass, no casualties reported
Security forces, along with local residents, were able to bring the blaze under control after three hours.
A fire broke out at the Jamia Masjid at the Drass town in Ladakh on Wednesday evening, causing extensive damage to the structure, ANI reported.
The fire broke out around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the public relations office of the defence department at Srinagar said. Security officials were deployed to control the blaze immediately, authorities said.
The security forces, along with local residents, were able to bring the fire under control after three hours. There were no reports of loss of life.
Visuals on Twitter showed the structure up in flames on Wednesday night.
More details are awaited.