A Varanasi court on Monday dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit to hand over possession of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises to deity Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu), Live Law reported.

The suit has been filed by deity Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) through next-friend Kiran Singh, the international general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

The organisation has said that the entire mosque complex must be handed over to the Hindus and the plaintiffs must be allowed to worship the purported shivling found inside the mosque on May 16. The mosque committee has said that structure which the Hindus refer to as shivling is an abulation tank.

However, it must be noted that this suit is not connected to the proceedings related to case filed by five Hindu women seeking rights to pray inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

