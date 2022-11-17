The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday issued notice to Mizoram government after a stone quarry collapsed in the state’s Hnahthial district killing 11 persons, reported PTI.

The quarry in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district collapsed around 3 pm on November 14 when labourers of private firm ABCI Infrastructure were working inside, the police said.

The notice has asked seven officials, including the member secretary of Mizoram pollution control board, the director of state’s disaster management directorate, and ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, which currently owns the stone quarry on a lease, to appear at the tribunal’s office in Delhi on November 28.

The National Green Tribunal has also filed a suo moto case into the incident at Hnahthial police station, District Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar told PTI. A suo moto case is when a court takes an action of its own accord, without any request by the parties involved.

Out of the 12 missing persons in the stone quarry collapse, 11 bodies have been recovered from the site so far, R Lalremsanga, Hnahthial district deputy commissioner, told East Mojo on Thursday. The workers were aged between 18 and 49 years.

Among the 11 deceased persons, five were from West Bengal, two from Jharkhand, two from Assam, and one each from Tripura and Mizoram, according to a report issued by Hnahthial district administration, reported East Mojo.