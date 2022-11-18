The Maharashtra Police on Friday filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, PTI reported.

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Suhas Dongre on Thursday. This faction of the Shiv Sena is led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Gandhi was booked under Section 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gandhi had criticised Savarkar during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday.

“He [Savarkar] was jailed in Andaman for two-three years,” Gandhi had said, according to PTI. “He started writing mercy petitions.”

On Thursday, at an event in Maharashtra’s Akola city, Gandhi claimed that Savarkar was afraid of the British. He also said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel spent years in jail and yet they never signed such petitions.

Later that day, Dongre said that she will not tolerate “the defamation of our great man”.

“Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a statement defaming the freedom fighter Savarkar and due to this the sentiments of the local citizens have been hurt,” Dongre said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Savarkar’s grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, also filed a complaint with the police against Gandhi for insulting his grandfather. However, no FIR has been registered so far on his complaint.