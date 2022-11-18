The Election Commission of India sacked Indian Administrative Services officer Abhishek Singh as the general observer for Bapunagar and Asarwa constituencies in Gujarat for flaunting his posting on Instagram, reported ANI on Friday.

Singh had shared pictures with his official vehicle and some colleagues on Instagram on November 17.

“Abhishek Singh has been removed for his post on Instagram and Krishan Bajpai has been given charge until a general observer is appointed,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Bhatt told ANI.

Singh was ordered to leave the constituencies immediately and report to his cadre in Uttar Pradesh, reported NDTV. The government facilities provided to him in Gujarat were also taken away.

The assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, the results for which will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18.