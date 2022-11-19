The body of an unidentified woman was found in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, the police said.

The police said that they received information about the matter from passersby, The Indian Express reported. The body may have been kept at the spot on the previous night, as it did not appear to be decomposed, they said.

The woman reportedly appeared to have been in her 20s. Her body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase, with blood on her face and head.

थाना राया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक अज्ञात युवती का शव बरामद होने के सम्बन्ध में श्रीमान अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण, मथुरा की बाइट । pic.twitter.com/oQUspJ4yns — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 18, 2022

Circle Officer Mahavan Alok Singh said that there was a suspected gunshot wound near her shoulder. “We will find out through a post-mortem whether it is indeed a gunshot or not,” he said.

The station house officer of the Raya police station, Omhari Vajpai, said that the woman was wearing a T-shirt and a blue and white palazzo with a floral design, The Times of India reported.

“The T-shirt had ‘lazy days’ printed on it,” he said. “Her height is about 5 feet 2 inches and she had long dark hair. A ‘kalava’ [red sacred thread] and a black thread was tied on the left wrist and she had green nail polish on her feet. A sari was also found, next to her, in the suitcase.”

No identity cards were found on the body.

Authorities have issued an alert to other police stations in the district to check if they have a report of a missing person that matches the body that was found. A request for information on missing persons has also been sent to district crime record bureaus in Mathura, Aligarh, Noida, Bulandshahr, Hathras, and Agra, according to The Indian Express.

The police are also also examining close-circuit television camera footage near the spot where the suitcase was found.