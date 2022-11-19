It is still premature to assign a single theory to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police said in a statement on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

“...Each uttering of the accused, Aaftab Poonawala, is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value,” the statement noted.

Poonawala, 28, was arrested on November 12 after he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw them at different places in Delhi over several days.

On May 18, Poonawala had strangulated Walkar after the couple got into a heated argument. Poonawala has told the police that After killing Walkar, he kept the body in the house for two days, and then began to cut it. He also bought a fridge in order to store the body parts at their rented home in Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area.

On Friday, the police said that multiple teams are engaged in trying to recreate the lives of Walkar and Poonawala, PTI reported. The police is also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts of the body.

They have collected DNA samples of Walkar’s father and brother to ascertain that the parts of the body that have been recovered so far belong to her. Police teams have also been sent to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where the couple went on a vacation before deciding to rent a home in Delhi.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court had allowed a narco analysis test on Poonawala, who is currently in police custody.

The police had sought narco test in the case as investigators said that Poonawala’s replies were “largely evasive and non-cooperating.

In a narco analysis test, a person is injected with a drug called sodium pentothal, which lowers their self-consciousness, thereby allowing them to speak without restrictions. The test is done under the supervision of a psychologist, an investigating officer, or a forensic expert.