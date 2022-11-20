The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid militant, who was accompanying a police party to identify a hideout, was killed during a gunfight in Anantnag.

Hybrid militants are those who carry out attacks and subsequently continue to pose as civilians.

The gunfight occurred after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag’s Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara.

When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead. https://t.co/bdlRN9zgcx — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 20, 2022

“When search party reached towards the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba] Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout,” the Kashmir Zone Police said. “He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead.”

The police claim Tantray was involved in the killing of a labourer on November 13 in the district. One other person was injured in the attack.

“Weapon of offence [Pistol] and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure,” the police said. “Investigation is going on vigorously to arrest more terror associates of this module.”