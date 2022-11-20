At least five persons were killed and 18 wounded in a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs city in the United States on Saturday, reported the Associated Press.

Colorado Springs Police Department said that it received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11.57 pm local time (12.27 pm Indian Standard Time).

“They [police] did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told CNN. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and offered condolences to all the victims and their families, in a post on Facebook. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The club describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows.”

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack at the gay club.

In 2016, a shooting had taken place at the Pulse gay club in Orlando, Florida, in which 49 persons were killed and more than 50 injured. At the time it was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

According to AP database, there have been 523 mass shooting since 2006 resulting in 2,727 deaths as of Saturday.