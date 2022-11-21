The Delhi Police on Sunday recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area while investigating the Shraddha Walkar case, PTI reported.

Walkar’s live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing her and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at different places in Delhi over several days, the police said.

Unidentified sources told PTI that authorities found fragments of a skull and other body parts – mostly bones – during searches in forests of Delhi’s Mehrauli and Gurugram. It is, however, not clear whether the body parts are human remains.

The police on Sunday deployed teams to drain a pond in the Maidangarhi area after Poonawalla reportedly told officials that he threw the head and some other body parts there.

“We have heard that some body parts are dumped here and the search for them is underway,” Mahavir Pradhan, president of the local residents’ welfare organisation, said. “They are taking out the water from the pond.”

On Saturday, a Delhi Police team that is currently in the city of Vasai near Mumbai, recorded the statements of Walkar’s former workplace manager, Karan Behri, and three of her friends – Shivani Mhatre, Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Roy, The Indian Express reported.

The three friends had reportedly helped Walkar in November 2020 after she was allegedly beaten up by Poonawalla.

Rodriguez told mediapersons that his brother also worked at the same place as Walkar in 2020. “She had discussed the manhandling [by Aaftab] with the manager [Behri] of their team who reached out to me and asked me to help her,” he said.

Rodriguez said that he later came to know that Poonawalla had earlier tried to choke Walkar. “Somehow, she managed to escape from the house… We took her to the hospital and also filed a complaint with the police,” he said.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court had allowed a narco analysis test on Poonawala, who is currently in police custody.

The police had sought a narco test in the case as investigators said that Poonawala’s replies were “largely evasive and non-cooperating”.

In a narco test, a person is injected with a drug called sodium pentothal, which lowers their self-consciousness, thereby allowing them to speak without restrictions.

In 2010, the Supreme Court had ruled that lie detector tests should only be administered with the consent of the accused person. The court had also held that statements made during such tests cannot be used as evidence, but any material recovered based on such a procedure could have evidentiary value.