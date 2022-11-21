The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will file a review petition challenging the acquittal of three men in a 2012 gangrape and murder case by the Supreme Court, reported PTI.

The filing was approved by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday.

On November 7, the Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawala area in 2012.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the Delhi High Court ruling, noting that the prosecution had failed to provide “leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence against the accused”, reported PTI.

The accused – Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod, – were given the death penalty by a trial court in February 2014. On August 26, 2014, the order was upheld by the Delhi High Court which had noted that the accused were “predators looking for prey”.

The woman’s body was mutilated body and found three days after she was abducted in Delhi in February 2012. According to the police, one of the accused men had committed the crime to take revenge after she had turned down his proposal, reported PTI.

The woman’s parents had said that the top court’s ruling was a “huge blow” to them, reported NDTV.

“We had come here [Supreme Court] with the hope of getting justice and we had faith in the court, but we didn’t get justice,” the woman’s father said. “If this is what the law does, then how can one have faith in the legal system.”