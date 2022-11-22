A tsunami warning was issued early Tuesday morning after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Solomon Islands, reported the Associated Press.

The epicentre of the earthquake is at a depth of 15 km in the Solomon Sea near country’s capital Honiara, data from the United States Geological Survey showed.

“People are advised to move to higher ground now,” spokesperson from the office of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, George Herming told Reuters. “Office tables and computers were thrown all over. It was very scary,” he said.

However, he added that there was no major damage to buildings in the centre of Honiara.

More details awaited.