Six persons died on Tuesday in Mukroh village of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district after the Assam Police opened fire at them, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Five of those killed are residents of Meghalaya, while one is an official of the Assam Forest Guard, he said.

The firing took place after the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Guard chased down a truck carrying timber from their state before detaining it at Mukroh village, the Meghalaya chief minister said at a press conference.

Sangma added that violence erupted after villagers, who heard the truck had been stopped, gheraoed the Assam officials.

Following the incident, internet services were suspended for 48 hours in seven Meghalaya districts – West Jantia Hills, East Jantia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.

Meanwhile, Assam’s West Karbi Anglong District Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali told PTI that the forest guards opened fired at the truck carrying illegal timber, after it tried to flee. Ali said that the villagers, armed with weapons, were demanding that the police release those in the truck.

He told PTI that the police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

Ali added that Assam Forest Guard official Bidyasing Lekhte was killed in the incident. However, it is not clear how the official was killed.

Videos on social media show villagers marching towards the Assam officers. A few seconds later, the police open fire and the villagers start to flee.

A Shocking and Heartbreaking news coming in from #Assam Meghalaya Border where over 4 people including one Forest personal k!lled in alleged firing.

my deepest condolences and requesting CM #HimantaBiswaSarma to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.🙏#Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/E7qOuqVt4x — Tanisha Sarania (@SaraniaTanisha) November 22, 2022

At the press conference, Sangma said that a Cabinet meeting will be held at 5.30 pm to decide on the next step.

“The state government strongly condemns the incident in which the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Guard entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing,” the chief minister said. “The government of Meghalaya will take all steps possible to ensure that justice is done and action is taken against all those responsible for this inhumane act.”

Sangma also announced that all official festivals, including the ongoing Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, will be cancelled. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of those who died, he added.