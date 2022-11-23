Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday won the election from the Dadeldhura constituency for the seventh straight time, PTI reported.

Elections to the country’s House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies were held on November 20. The counting of votes began on Monday.

Deuba received 25,534 votes, while his nearest rival – independent candidate Sagar Dhakal – got 1,302 votes.

The ruling Nepali Congress has won 10 seats in the House of Representatives and is leading in 46 other seats. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), headed by former Prime Minister KP Oli, has won three constituencies and is leading in 42 other places.

The House of Representatives, which has 275 members, is the lower house of Nepal’s Parliament. Out of these, 165 are elected through direct polling, while 110 are elected through a proportional electoral system, according to PTI

The provincial assemblies, meanwhile, have a total of 550 members. Out of these, 330 are elected directly and 220 are elected through proportional representation.