Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah said on Tuesday that “fake mazars” were demolished at Bet Dwarka in Gujarat as part of the state government’s “clean-up” operation, reported The Indian Express.

Bet Dwarka is an island near Gujarat’s Okha which is believed to be the home of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna.

The Union home minister made the remarks while addressing a rally in the Khambhat Assembly constituency in the state. “They were all encroachments in the name of mazars and they were cleared but Congress said we were polarising,” Shah claimed. “Be it mazar or graves, shouldn’t encroachments be removed?”

The home minister also said that the BJP government in the state will continue to develop Hindu pilgrimage sites in the state.

“For years, there was a mazar in Pavagadh,” Shah said, reported The New Indian Express. “It is the BJP government which built a Kali temple atop the hill. The Congress will never do such a thing. But we are not afraid of any vote bank. For the BJP government, the security of the country is more important than being in power.”

The Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

During Tuesday’s rally, Shah also urged the residents in Gujarat to not vote for Opposition Congress. “Don’t let Congress come to power or else communal riots will begin in the state again and once again you will face difficulties,” he said.