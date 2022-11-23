An eight-month-old died in Mumbai from measles on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

The child, a resident of Thane, was partially immunised, Mumbai’s civic body said in a release, categorising the fatality as an “out of Mumbai death”.

The development came a day after a one-year-old child had died due to the viral infection.

With Wednesday’s deaths, the toll has climbed to 12 in the city. Of these, one fatality is suspected and three others have been labelled as “out of Mumbai death”.

The case tally stood at 233 after 13 persons were found infected with the virus on Wednesday.

Mumbai measles outbreak; One more child dies, toll at 12; case tally at 233



Confirmed Deaths 8

Suspected Deaths 1

Out of Mumbai Death 3 pic.twitter.com/rVjpBF04oY — Puja Bhardwaj (@Pbndtv) November 23, 2022

Besides Mumbai, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Malappuram in Kerala have reported a rise in measles cases among children. The Central government has sent a team of experts to these states to look into the spread of the disease.

The team will held the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and find ways to contain it, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also read:

As measles outbreak sweeps Mumbai, health workers struggle to overcome vaccine fears