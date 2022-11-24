The firing by the Assam Police on civilians along the state’s border with Meghalaya appeared to have been unnecessary and unprovoked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

Five of those who died in the incident on Tuesday were civilians, while one was an Assam Forest Guard official, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma claimed.

On Wednesday, Sarma said that the Assam Police could have exercised restraint in the case. “I think the firing was not necessary and it appears to be unprovoked,” he said.

The Assam chief minister, however, claimed that the incident was not related to the border dispute between the two states. “The firing was a fall-out of the clash between locals of Meghalaya and forest and police personnel of Assam and not a border clash,” he said.

The Assam Cabinet has decided to transfer the investigation of the firing to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Sarma said, according to The Hindu. The Council of Ministers has also decided that standard operating procedures will be framed for police and forest officials to deal with civilians.

The Assam chief minister added that the state government has decided to request Justice Rumi Phukan, a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court, to carry out a judicial investigation into the circumstances that led to the firing.

Firing incident

The firing took place on Tuesday after Assam forest officials stopped a truck allegedly carrying smuggled timber. The violence occurred in a village called “Mukroh”, part of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district. But the Assam government calls it “Mukhrow”, claiming the village is part of its West Karbi Anglong district.

Officials said that after the firing, the villagers armed themselves and marched to the beat office under the Kheroni Forest Range located along the inter-border in Assam and vandalised it. They then torched office properties such as furniture, documents and motorcycles, one of the officials told PTI, adding that no office personnel were injured.

A government vehicle was also torched in Mukroh village and a car bearing Assam’s number plate was set on fire in Shillong, officials said.

Territorial disputes between the two states had begun when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972, under the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971. Disputes arose after Meghalaya had challenged the law.