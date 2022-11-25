The Jama Masjid administration in Delhi on Thursday evening withdrew a notice barring the entry of unaccompanied women into the mosque, ANI reported.

A notice banning the entry of women, whether alone or in groups, was removed from gate number 3 of the mosque. However, the Jama Masjid’s public relations officer Sabiullah Khan maintained that persons visiting the mosque will need to “maintain purity” there.

“There has been a ruckus since the news of the ban on the entry of girls, but in the midst of this, [Lieutenant Governor] VK Saxena spoke to the Shahi Imam and also asked to withdraw the decision” Khan said. “After this, the board has also been removed.”

Earlier on Thursday, the mosque banned women after some incidents of “wrong things” were allegedly reported from the premises.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that,” said mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. “But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that.”

However, the National Commission for Women had objected to the notice and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take action against it. The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal described the ban as a violation of women’s rights and sought a report on it by November 28.

“Preventing women to freely enter and practice their religion in the mosque is highly discriminatory and an extreme regressive practice as a place of worship should be open to everyone regardless of their gender,” a notice from the Delhi women’s panel said.