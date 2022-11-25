The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said that they have arrested a man who falsely identified himself as a Muslim and made objectionable remarks about the murder of Shraddha Walkar in a video that went viral on social media.

Vikas Kumar, a Hindu, had identified himself as Rashid Khan, a resident of Bulandshahr, while speaking to an anchor of a YouTube channel. In a video widely shared on social media, Kumar says it is normal to murder someone and chop the body into pieces if the murderer is in a fit of rage. He said that he too would do so.

On Friday, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that a police team had been deployed to trace the person after the video was shared by several social media users.

“A person claiming to be Rashid made an objectionable comment,” Kumar said. “He has been taken into custody.”

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से दिल्ली में बना एक वीडियो संज्ञान में आया था जिसमें एक व्यक्ति द्वारा स्वयं को बुलन्दशहर का निवासी बताते हुए आप्पत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी प्रकाश में आये अभियुक्त को थाना सिकन्द्राबाद पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया है इस सम्बन्ध मे वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक की बाइट pic.twitter.com/AyTLBvdTgu — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) November 25, 2022

Kumar’s comments were about the gruesome murder of Walkar, allegedly by his live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, in a rented flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. The incident came to light earlier this month.

Poonawalla was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing her and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at various places in Delhi over several days, the police said.

Poonawalla is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Kumar told reporters on Friday, that he has earlier been accused in cases of theft. He added that he was not aware that he would land in trouble for making the comments about Walkar’s murder.