The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Kapoor and others of misappropriating public money between 2017 and 2019 that caused losses of Rs 466.51 crore to Yes Bank.

The former banker was arrested on March 8, 2020, and has been in judicial custody since then. In May 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Kapoor, his wife Bindi Kapoor and daughters Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

In September this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation had also filed a chargesheet against Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar for committing criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

Kapoor was not named as a suspect in the CBI’s first information report registered on June 2, 2021, but his role in the scam surfaced during the investigation, the CBI had said.

According to the FIR, Yes Bank had invested around Rs 3,700 crore in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation around the same time it granted a Rs 600-crore loan to a company named DoIT Urban Ventures Private Limited.

The company is owned by Rana Kapoor’s three daughters. The CBI had alleged criminal conspiracy saying that Kapoor and other accused persons had invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation through Yes Bank to gain undue benefits for himself and his family.

Bindi Kapoor and the two daughters were granted bail by the Supreme Court in October.