Activist Umar Khalid could spread misinformation on social media and cause unrest if he is granted interim bail, the Delhi Police told a city court on Friday, reported Bar and Bench.

The police made the submission on a plea filed by Khalid seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend his sister’s wedding. The plea will now be heard next week.

The activist has been booked under an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case pertaining to clashes that had broken out between February 23 and February 26, 2020, among supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it in North East Delhi. The violence had left 53 dead and hundreds injured. Most of those killed were Muslims.

The Delhi Police claim the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and was hatched by those who organised the protests, including Khalid, against the amended Citizenship Act.

On Friday, the Delhi Police said they have confirmed about the marriage from Khalid’s parents and the manager of the wedding venue. However, they opposed the interim plea on the grounds that the activist, who was arrested on September 13, 2020, is facing serious charges, including those under the UAPA.

The police also claimed that Khalid may influence witnesses in the case if released.

“His regular bail application has been dismissed by this court and the appeal by the division bench of the High Court,” the police said. “Further, his parents are capable of making all necessary arrangements.”

On October 18, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to Khalid saying that the allegations against him were prima facie true and so Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act prevents granting him bail.

The High Court had said that demonstrations planned by Khalid and other activists against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens were “not a typical protest” but were far more destructive.