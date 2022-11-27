Two paramilitary personnel were killed and two others were injured after one of their colleagues fired at them in Gujarat’s Porbandar on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to the police, the personnel were part of the Indian Reserve Battalion and were stationed in the district on poll duty.

District Collector AM Sharma said that incident occurred at a cyclone relief centre at the district’s Tukda Gosa village around 7 pm.

Inspector General Maynksinh Chavda told The Times of India that the accused man, identified as S Inaucha Singh, was under stress. “He feared that others will kill him and under that fear he opened fire.”

District Magistrate Ashok Sharma said that the injured were transferred to Jamnagar Medical College.

“The situation is under control,” he said, according to ANI. “Forces have been deployed at the site of the incident.”