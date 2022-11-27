The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with a purported video showing pro-Pakistan slogans being shouted during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khargone, PTI reported on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh Yadav said the case was registered under Sections 153(B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Further investigation into the case is underway,” he said.

The Congress, however, claimed that the video is doctored and has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for sharing it.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s media chairperson KK Mishra said legal action will be taken against the state’s BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar, who had shared the video on his Twitter handle.

“The BJP is scared of the success of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra,” he said, according to PTI. “The BJP made a malicious attempt to defame this march by using a fake video.”

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the video was shared from the Twitter handle of the Congress on Friday, but was deleted.

“Why did the Congress Twitter handle delete the tweet when there was no objectionable content in it?” BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi asked. “This shows the double standard of the Congress.”

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7, and is currently in Maharashtra. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.