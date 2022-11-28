Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani said on Sunday that there is a silent revolution underway in the state and that the upcoming Assembly polls will give new direction to the country, reported PTI.

“People have made up their mind as they think that enough is enough,” the two-time legislator from the Vadgam constituency told PTI. “The Congress will win 120 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state polls. A change is inevitable.”

The Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8.

The Dalit leader said that even though the ruling BJP is trying rake up emotional issues, voters will not fall for it, reported PTI.

The Congress legislator said that the BJP has failed to address issues like unemployment, price rise despite being in power for so many years.

“Now, people have witnessed that they are a repressive government as they started targeting those who raise their voice against them including Opposition leaders, advocates, journalists,” Mevani told the news agency. “They [voters] understood that this is a dictatorial government.”

In its manifesto, BJP has promised to start an anti-radicalisation cell for “anti-national” persons in Gujarat if the party is voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has also promised to implement the recommendation made by the judicial committee to bring in Uniform Civil Code in the state.

A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing different personal laws for people of different faiths.