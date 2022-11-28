The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday said they have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her son, reported The Indian Express.

The police said both of them chopped the body into 10 pieces, stored them in a fridge and disposed them of in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar over several days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said that the incident took place in June.

#UPDATE | Delhi: Accused woman Poonam & son Deepak arrested for killing her husband Anjan Das at Trilokpuri residence, chopping off his body & disposing of pieces in the nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch https://t.co/qRSsepJPzq — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

“On June 5 some body parts were recovered in Ramlila maidan,” Goel said, according to ANI. “Then for the next three days two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were recovered.”

Goel added that closed circuit footage was analysed around the area and door-to-door investigation was done.

The police said that the deceased was then identified as Anjan Das, who was missing in the area for the last few months. However, no police complaint was registered by his family.

Goel said that Das’s wife Poonam and son Deepak were then questioned and they subsequently confessed to the killing.

CCTV footage also showed them walking towards a vacant ground with a bag on several nights, allegedly containing body parts.

The incident took place almost a month after 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at different places in Delhi over several days.