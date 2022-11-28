A professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka was on Monday debarred from taking classes after he compared a Muslim student to a terrorist.

The professor had asked the student his name, and on hearing the name, he remarked: “Oh you are like Kasab”, NDTV reported. The professor was apparently referring to Ajmal Kasab, who was convicted and hanged to death for his involvement in the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

A video of the student objecting to the professor’s remark was shared widely on social media on Monday. He was heard saying: “Being a Muslim in this country and facing this every day is not funny...will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”

The professor was heard apologising, to which the student said: “Your ‘sorry’ doesn’t change the way you think or how you portray yourself here.”

The public relations officer at the Manipal University, SP Kar, told Scroll.in that the incident was unfortunate and the institution strongly condemns it.

“An enquiry committee has been set up and for now the faculty is debarred from taking the classes,” Kar said. “A suitable way forward would be taken based on the findings. We are really sorry that this kind of incident happened.”

In a statement released on Twitter, the institute said that it treats everyone alike irrespective of caste, religion, region or gender. “...This isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy,” it said.