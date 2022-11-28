The founder-president of YSR Telangana Party YS Sharmila was arrested on Monday following a clash between her supporters and workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, in Warangal district of the state.

The development came after Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, allegedly made objectionable remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Narsampet MLA P Sudarshan Reddy during her ongoing padyatra, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, Sharmila’s convoy was attacked by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers, following which her supporters retaliated. The workers of the ruling party also torched a bus that was part of Sharmila’s convoy, IANS reported.

Sharmila tried to intervene as the workers of the two parties clashed, but she was arrested. The politician questioned the police for taking her into custody instead of arresting those who attacked her bus.

“For the past 223 days, my party leaders and representatives and I are holding a peaceful padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana,” Sharmila said. “Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR [K Chandrashekar Rao] and his party men, who want to stop me at any cost.”

Sharmila founded the YSR Telangana Party on July 8, 2021. Her padayatra, called Praja Prasthanam, has crossed the 3,500 kilometre mark by covering 75 Assembly segments in the state.