Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India reiterates its “unwavering support” to the Palestine cause.

“We have always supported the Palestinian people in their pursuit of economic and social development with dignity and self-reliance,” Modi said. “We are hopeful that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution.”

He made the statement on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people designated by the United Nations on November 29. The day focuses on the question of Palestine which remains unresolved and that the Palestinian people have yet to attain their inalienable rights as defined by the General Assembly, according to the UN.

Israel and Palestine are embroiled in a long-standing conflict since 1967 when Tel Aviv annexed West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern section of the city as the capital of its future state.

Palestine also seek independence, sovereignty and the right to return to their homes and property, from which they have been displaced by the Israeli forces, according to the UN.

In his message on Tuesday, Modi said that India has extended developmental assistance to Palestine over the years with projects such as India-Palestine Techno Park, Palestine National Printing Press and four schools that are already functional.

India is also providing assistance for development of Palestine Diplomatic Academy, women empowerment centre and a super specialty hospital, the prime minister said.

India’s diplomatic stance has been of supporting the Palestinian cause. Last year at a United Nations Security Council session, India had reaffirmed its support for establishing an independent and democratic Palestinian state .

