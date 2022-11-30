The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday said that the eHospital data has been restored on its servers, six days after they were hacked in a cyber attack, reported ANI.

Restoration of the online services was taking time as the attack involved a large volume of data and multiple servers, the country’s premier state-run medical college and hospital said in a statement.

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” it added.

Due to the cyber attack on November 23, several patient care services at the institute had been disrupted. The National Informatics Centre had said that the incident was a ransomware attack, in which hackers demand money to restore access to online services.

The police, however, said on Monday that AIIMS authorities had not got any ransomware demand, reported The Times of India. The police had registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism on November 25.

The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitized before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security: AIIMS pic.twitter.com/w8Rk8hwOa7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

On Tuesday, AIIMS said that it was taking measures to improve its cyber security. These measures include directing faculty and staff members to install new anti-virus softwares.

The hospital hospital authorities have suspended two system analysts for alleged procedural lapses. They have also been issued showcause notices for alleged dereliction of duty.

AIIMS has sought support from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-IN, to restore its digital services. CERT-IN is the nodal agency within the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that deals with cyber security threats.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the incident raises questions about cybersecurity in the country.

“In 2020 PM [Narendra] Modi had announced that we will soon have a new cyber security policy,” he tweeted. “It’s been two years and we’re still waiting!”