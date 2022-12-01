The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed social media platforms to stop the circulation of a sexually explicit video in which a judicial officer is purportedly seen with a woman, Bar and Bench reported.

In an urgent hearing, a single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma ordered social media platforms to ensure that the video is not shared, distributed, forwarded or posted any further.

“Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted,” Justice Varma said in his order.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the woman purportedly seen in the video, which is being widely shared on social media. She alleged that the video is fabricated.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Verma noted that the court had taken cognisance of the video on November 29 and the registrar had asked the central government to block it, according to Live Law. The judge then ordered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take all steps as directed by the registry and file a compliance report.

The court will hear the case next on December 9.