Two persons were arrested on Thursday for molesting a South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the city’s Khar (West) area when the foreign national was shooting a video.

A video of the incident, which was shared widely on social media, shows two men approaching her and asking her age. They also try to grab her hand and forcibly take the YouTuber to their vehicle.

“Last night on [live] stream, there was a guy who harassed me,” the YouTuber said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging [in] the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police said that the accused were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh (19) and Mohammed Naqib Sadarialam Ansari (20), according to NDTV.

They have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced before a court later in the day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar said that the police took cognisance of the incident on its own and lodged a first information report on the complaint of a female police staffer, reported The Indian Express.

“We tried to get in touch with the complainant after the video went viral, however, the foreign national said that she will be coming to the police station,” Paraskar told the newspaper.