Bilkis Bano on Thursday said that she will “stand and fight again”, a day after she filed a review petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the remission granted to 11 life-term convicts.

Bano has approached the court against its judgement from May that allowed the Gujarat government to decide on the remission of the sentences of the convicts. She has also challenged the premature release of convicts.

The 11 men were convicted for having gangraped Bano in a village near Ahmedabad on March 3, 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. She was 19 and pregnant at the time. Fourteen members of her family were also killed in the violence, including her three-year-old daughter whose head was smashed on the ground by the perpetrators.

The men were freed on August 15 from a Godhra jail after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy.

In a statement, Bano on Thursday said that for a long time after the men were released, she was “paralysed with shock” and feared for her children.

“But, the spaces of my silence were filled with other voices; voices of support from different parts of the country that have given me hope in the face of unimaginable despair,” she said.

Read the full statement of Bilkis Bano: