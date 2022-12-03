The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday evening asked all its centres to install closed-circuit television cameras, a day after several walls inside its campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, PTI reported.

The administration has also notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

The advisory was issued after several walls of the university’s School of Language Literature and Cultural Studies were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans on Thursday.

The graffiti, the photos of which were widely shared on social media, asked the members of the Brahmin and the Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. The slogans say “we are coming for you” and “we will avenge you”.

Slogans on doors of rooms assigned to faculty members ask them to go back to “shakha”, a reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, blamed the Left-leaning groups for the graffiti. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union said that Right-wing groups have “tried historically to caricature claims to social justice in such a deplorable manner”.

On Friday, the management issued a six-point advisory to prevent any mischievous incidents on campus.

Apart from surveillance cameras and entry-exit points, the authorities have asked for lighting in corridors. They also said an orientation programme should be conducted to sensitise the university students from time to time.

Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday asked students and staff members to be vigilant so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

In a statement, Registrar Ravikesh said Pandit visited the centres on Friday and took stock of the situation.

“The vice-chancellor has appealed to the JNU community to maintain the JNU ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony on the campus,” it said.