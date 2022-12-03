Activists Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were discharged by a Delhi court on Saturday in a case related to the riots that broke out in the northeastern part of the city in February 2020, reported Live Law.

Both Khalid and Saifi were granted bail in connection with the case. However, they continue to remain in jail as they have been arrested in connection with a larger conspiracy case.

Clashes had broken out on February 23 and February 26, 2020, between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it in North East Delhi. The violence had left 53 dead and hundreds injured. Most of those killed were Muslims.

The FIR in the present case was registered at the Khajuri Khas police station on the statement of a constable alleging that a mob had gathered near the Chand Bagh Pulia (culvert) and started throwing stones.

The constable alleged that while he took shelter at a parking lot, the mob broke down its shutter, attacked those present inside and set vehicles on fire.

Although Khalid and Saifi were not not part of the mob, they were accused of criminal conspiracy in the case. Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was also among those arrested in the case.

Granting bail to Khalid in the case in April last year, the court had said that the activist cannot be allowed to remain in prison on the basis of sketchy material against him.

Noting that the investigation in the case was complete and chargesheet had also been filed, the court had observed that Khalid “cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter”.

The activist has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case pertaning to alleged larger conspiracy behind the February riots. The Delhi Police claim the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and was hatched by those who organised the protests, including Khalid, against the amended Citizenship Act.

He was denied bail by the Delhi High Court in this case On October 18.