Voting in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi election began in the national capital on Sunday morning.

In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to extend its 15-year reign at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat the success that it achieved in the 2020 Assembly poll in the national capital. The Congress is fighting to regain relevance in Delhi, where it has been seeing a decline since the emergence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Over 1.45 crore citizens are eligible to vote in the city’s 250 wards. Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5.30 pm.

Delhi #MCDElections2022 : Voters at Patparganj constituency in national capital to cast their votes for #MCD poll. pic.twitter.com/UB8QC4H9Ez — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 4, 2022

The results will be announced on December 7.

This is the first time that civic elections are being held in the capital since the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation were merged in May.

After the merger, there were 272 seats in the civic body. However, the number of wards was subsequently reduced to 250.

About 1 lakh polling officials, over 100 companies of central armed police forces and 50,000 personnel of the Delhi Police will manage the voting process, the Hindustan Times reported.

The elections will decide the fate of more than 1,300 candidates. The BJP and AAP are fighting on all wards, while the Congress has put in candidates in 247 places.

